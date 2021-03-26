Nova Scotians aged 75-79 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone aged 75 and older in Nova Scotia can now book their COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says most community clinics and pharmacies for this age group have available appointments, and more are being added to new and existing clinics next week.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.

Nova Scotia is expecting to receive more AstraZeneca vaccine in early April, and will continue offering it to people aged 60-64 through participating pharmacies and primary care offices.