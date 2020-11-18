Nova Scotians flocked to the province's parks in 2020

The Nova Scotia government says the province's parks were filled with local visitors in 2020.

More than 247,000 people went to camping parks, with over one million visitors registered at day-use parks.

Ninety-six percent of campers came from Nova Scotia, with four per cent from other parts of Atlantic Canada.

Government says there was a slight increase in the number of campsite night bookings in provincial campgrounds at 80,583.

Municipal and provincial parks opened in May, while campgrounds opened in June with reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing.

Additional locations opened mid-July, but the province says that more than 100 sites were closed all season.