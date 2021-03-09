Nova Scotians in their early 60s to be first to get Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Nova Scotia residents aged 63 and 64 will be the first to receive the recently approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine starting next week.

Officials say 13,000 doses of the vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis in 25 locations across the province, starting March 20.

Canada's national vaccine expert panel recommends against use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 65.

Nova Scotia also opened its first prototype pharmacy vaccination clinic today in central Halifax as health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

All of the new cases involve contacts of previously reported cases, three were identified in the region including Halifax and the other two were in the western health region.

Officials also reported five new variant cases in the province, three of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and two of the variant connected to South Africa, but they say there is no sign of community spread.