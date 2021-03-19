NS expands COVID-19 vaccine groups

Anyone aged 80 and older who is born on or after September 1st can book their COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

The province says appointments can be booked at community clinics or in one of 2,600 timeslots available at 15 additional pharmacies as of 7:00 a.m. March 22nd.

Locally, appointments can be made at Pharmacy First at 266 Foord Street in Stellarton, starting Monday.

The Department of Health and Wellness says COVID-19 appointments must be made online or by phone, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.