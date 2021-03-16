NS schools to receive AEDs

Government is spending around $700,000 to put an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in every public school in Nova Scotia.

Once installed, the AEDs will be added to a database linked to the EHS Medical Communications Centre software that allows EHS staff to direct people who call 911 to the closest defibrillator in a cardiac emergency.

The province says it will purchase up to 350 of the devices, and there are 70 schools throughout the province that are already equipped with an AED.

AEDs analyze the heart's rhythm and deliver an electric shock to help it return to a more effective one, and include audio and visual prompts that make them easy and safe to use.