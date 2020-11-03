NSCC Class of 2020 to have virtual convocation

The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) will honour the Class of 2020 with a virtual celebration.

Over 4,500 graduates earned their credentials between June and October.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday and will be a virtual event shared online.

The NSCC says attendees will hear from Nova Scotia Premier Stephen MacNeil, NSCC President Don Bureaux, and 15 campus valedictorians.

The official tree of Nova Scotia, a red spruce, will be planted at each campus.

The NSCC says it was chosen "because of its strength and resilience - befitting of this year's graduates."