NSCC holding virtual open house November 17-26

Nova Scotia Community College's (NSCC) annual open house will be online this year.

The week-long series of information sessions showcasing what the college has to offer begins Tuesday and runs until November 26th.

NSCC says it is waiving the application fee for those who attend an online session and each applicant will have their name entered to win one of 14 $1,000 tuition credits.

A complete list of interactive events and the schedule is available online.