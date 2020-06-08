NSCC says no fully on-campus programs in 2020-21

The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) says programs in 2020-21 will be offered either fully online or through a blended format with online and on-campus classes.

The college says none of the over 130 programs will be fully on-campus for the upcoming academic year, and students will need to have access to technology to support their learning.

Programs offered completely online will be through scheduled and/or non-scheduled classes.

Campuses are expected to open with "significant modifications" to ensure students and employees have access to the needed spaces, tools, and technology.

More information on what access this fall will look like for each of the 17 campuses and learning centres will be provided in the coming weeks.

The college says the Class of 2020 will be celebrated in the fall.

There are students who are still completing courses and program requirements, some of which have been delayed due to health and safety restrictions around availability of in-sector placements for students due to the pandemic.