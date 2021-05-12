NSCC Vaccine Clinic, Superstore in Truro flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Two sites in Truro and another in Stellarton are among the latest sites in the province where COVID-19 exposure may have occurred in the past week.

Public Health flagged the Community Vaccine Clinic at the NSCC Truro Campus between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday and the Atlantic Superstore on Elm Street between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Possible exposure may also have occurred at the Sobeys on South Foord Street in Stellarton between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Those present at these locations on the named dates and times should get tested, with self-isolate only required if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Last night's list from Public Health included sites in all four health zones in Nova Scotia, 25 in total, as well as three Halifax Transit routes and an Air Canada flight.

Possible exposure sites released Tuesday

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times should get tested. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Costco Dartmouth Crossing (137 Countryview Drive, Dartmouth) on May 3 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., May 6 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20.

Walmart (6990 Mumford Road, Halifax) on May 4 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 6 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., and May 7 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Walmart (65 Keltic Drive, Sydney) on May 5 between 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Atlantic Superstore (1225 Kings Road, Sydney) on May 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Atlantic Superstore (6139 Quinpool Road, Halifax) on May 5 between 6:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Dollarama (7 Keltic Drive, Sydney) on May 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Lawtons Drugs (950 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth) on May 5 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Access Nova Scotia (5 Shylah Drive, Kentville) on May 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Canadian Tire (6203 Quinpool Road, Halifax) on May 5 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., May 6 between 11:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Family Drug PharmaChoice (382 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and May 8 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Walmart (9097 Commercial Street, New Minas) on May 6 between 1:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. and May 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Atlantic Superstore (46 Elm Street, Truro) on May 7 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Walmart (220 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 7 between 4:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Dollarama (50 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Walmart (900 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Lawtons Drugs Scotia Square (5201 Duke Street, Halifax) May 7 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Community Vaccine Clinic - NSCC Truro Campus (36 Arthur Street, Truro) on May 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date and time may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington Street, Halifax) on May 8 between 11:45 a.m. and1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Sobeys (80 First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Costco Bayers Lake (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 8 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

WestSide Beer, Wine & Spirits (287 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on May 8 between 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Sobeys (293 S Foord Street, Stellarton) on May 8 between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Sobeys (287 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on May 9 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Circle K Convenience Store & Gas Station and Robins Donuts (5204 Highway 7, Porters Lake) on May 7, 8, 9 between 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Atlantic Superstore (3601 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax) on May 9 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Halifax Transit Route #3 (Crosstown) from Lacewood Terminal to Mumford Terminal on May 6 between 6:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20.

Halifax Transit Route #7 (Robie) from Robie/Lady Hammond to Robie after Pepperell on May 7 between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Halifax Transit Route #7 (Robie) from Robie before Quinpool to Robie/Lady Hammond on May 7 between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.