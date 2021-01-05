NSCC waiving tuition for former youth-in-care

The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) is waiving tuition for applicants who have spent time in foster homes or been supported by other provincially-supported programming.

The school says the Post-Care Free Tuition Program can cover up to 100% of the fees for eligible students to attend the full- or part-time program of their choice.

Students must have been in the care of the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services or have accessed Youth Services for at least a year, must not be in receipt of the Department's Education Bursary, and must have been admitted to the College before applying to the program.

More information on eligibility and how to apply to the program is available online.