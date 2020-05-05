NSGEU wants N.S. conservation officers to be able to turn away non-essential travellers

The union representing Nova Scotia conservation officers staffing land entry points says they need the authority to turn away non-essential travellers.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union says it's asking that officers be given the same authority as they have in neighbouring New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Nova Scotia conservation officers are allowed to inform people entering the province that they can be charged by police if they are not exempt and fail to self-isolate for 14 days -- but can't turn anyone away.

Premier Stephen McNeil said last week that the province is watching developments at other province's borders and could take further action as needed.