NSHA advising of potential COVID-19 exposure at Enfield residential care home

Public Health is advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on March 11th at The Magnolia in Enfield.

On that date, a celebration of life was held at the home.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says Public Health has been directly contacting anyone known to be in attendance at the service.

While most people have been contacted, there could be some attendees that Public Health is not aware of.

People who may have been exposed at The Magnolia are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone at this event who has developed any symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call 811 to help Public Health identify any connected cases and aid in containment efforts.