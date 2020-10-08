NSHA advising of potential COVID-19 exposure in Moncton, N.B.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is advising any Nova Scotian's who visited two locations in Moncton, New Brunswick last week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
New Brunswick Public Health reported the potential exposures at the Optical Centre at Costco Moncton and the Moncton St-Hubert Restaurant on Wednesday.
NSHA says anyone who visited the Optical Centre at 149 Granite Drive, Moncton on the following dates and time should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14-days from their visit:
- October 1: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- October 2: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- October 5: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Further, any Nova Scotians who visited the St-Hubert Restaurant in Moncton on the following dates and times should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14-days after their visit:
- October 3: 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- October 4: 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and take the online COVID-19 assessment/call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.