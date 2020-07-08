NSHA advising of potential COVID-19 exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight in June

Public Health is advising of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax in June.

A release states flight AC 626 departed Toronto at 8:15 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 11:17 p.m. June 26.

The NSHA says it is possible anyone on the flight could have been exposed, but their investigation indicates passengers sitting in seats A, B and C in rows 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 are more likely to have had close contact.

Passengers sitting in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

Public Health is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

Those on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to and including July 10.