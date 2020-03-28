NSHA advising potential COVID-19 exposure in New Glasgow

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising of potential public exposures to COVID-19 on March 11 and 12 in New Glasgow and Antigonish.

A release says people who were at the following locations on the dates specified should monitor for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

- March 11 - Highland Eye Care at 193 Dalhousie Street, New Glasgow;

- March 12 - Bantam AAA Provincial Hockey Championships at Charles V. Keating Millennium Centre at 1100 Convocation Blvd., Antigonish

Dr. Daniela Kempkens, Regional Medical Officer of Health says in the release, "People who may have been exposed on these dates are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you were at those locations and you have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since then, please call 811. This will help us to identify any connected cases and will aid our containment efforts."

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

The NSHA says if you have COVID-19 symptoms, you should take the online self-assessment questionnaire to determine if you need to call 811.

If needed, call 811 for assessment and self-isolate until you receive 811 advice on next steps.

Only go to a COVID-19 assessment centre if you have been directed to do so by 811.