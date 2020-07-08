NSHA announces first Indigenous board member

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has named its first Indigenous board member, acknowledging a need to have more diverse voices at the table.

Stephen Augustine is the associate vice-president of Indigenous Affairs and Unama’ki College at Cape Breton University and officially joins the board today for a three-year term as a director.

The announcement was made during the NSHA's annual general meeting on Tuesday

Frank van Schaayk, chair of the board of directors, says having one racially diverse person on a 13-person board that represents an organization of more than 23,000 people does not equate to equitable representation.

He says they'll be intentionally seeking out additional board members of diverse races and backgrounds to bring a diversity of experiences and perspectives.

Susan Spence, vice-provost of planning and analytics at Dalhousie University, and Mark Surrette, former president of Knightsbridge Robertson Surrette, are also joining the board.

Dr. Cindy Forbes will move from a non-voting member to a voting member.