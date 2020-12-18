NSHA changing visitor restrictions in Central Zone, Annapolis and Kings Counties

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is increasing visitor restrictions in the Central Zone as well as in Annapolis and Kings Counties.

Effective Friday, two designated support people will be allowed per day for palliative care and patients nearing end of life, those receiving medical assistance in dying, patients under 18 and for those in labour or giving birth.

One designated support person will be permitted for hospital inpatients, children under 18 in outpatient settings, prenatal visits, outpatients and patients who need support for critical treatment decisions.

The NSHA says the changes come as a result of recent changes in case numbers and epidemiology and are designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep the virus out of hospitals.