NSHA collaborates with MHCC in Stepped Care 2.0 Mental Health project

Nova Scotia Health is collaborating with the Mental health Commission of Canada (MHCC) to launch Stepped Care 2.0 to improve access to mental health and addiction programs.

The program offers high quality mental health and addiction support that extends to online self-help programs, peer and coached programs, and links to community based supports and virtual visits with care providers.

Public Health says Stepped 2.0 is flexible, removes geographic barriers to care and allows supports to be "stepped up or stepped down" depending on a person's changing needs.

Nova Scotia joins Newfoundland and Labrador and the Northwest Territories in implementing the MHCC-led joint project.