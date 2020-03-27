NSHA implementing changes at three Cumberland County hospitals

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is modifying the roles of collaborative emergency centres in Cumberland County.

NSHA says it continues to plan and prepare at an organizational level for service delivery during the pandemic, and says it's necessary to consolidate emergency services.

Effective 8 a.m., Friday, March 27:

-- All Saints Springhill Hospital's emergency department will become an urgent care treatment centre. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Urgent treatment centres primarily treat injuries or illnesses requiring immediate care, but not serious enough to require an emergency department visit.

-- North Cumberland Memorial Hospital in Pugwash will serve the community as an urgent treatment centre. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and will continue to operate as a collaborative emergency centre overnight.

-- South Cumberland Community Care Centre in Parrsboro will transition to a family medicine/general practice clinic. It will provide daytime primary care services to the residents of this community. This hospital will not provide emergency care overnight.

Regional hospitals in Amherst, Truro, and New Glasgow will continue to provide emergency care 24/7.

The health authority says EHS will divert ambulances to those three emergency departments with the new model changes in Cumberland County.