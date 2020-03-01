NSHA launches initiative to understand home care needs of Acadian, francophone population

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is aiming to help people living in Acadian and francophone communities live at home longer by gaining better understanding of their distinct needs, challenges and barriers to accessing home and community-based supports.

A release says NSHA Continuing Care has partnered with Réseau Santé - Nouvelle-Écosse, Fédération des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle-Écosse and Regroupement des aînés de la Nouvelle-Écosse to launch The place where we live: Understanding the home care needs of Nova Scotia's francophone/Acadian population initiative.

The project will be supported financially by Health Canada and Société Santé en français, and will include engagement with Acadian and francophone communities.

Senior Director for Continuing Care at NSHA Susan Stevens says in a release, ""We need to hear from the people we serve about what we do well and where we need to do better. The information we gather through the surveys and community consultations will help us better serve Acadian and francophone individuals and families. It will also inform other changes that will benefit all Nova Scotians who require home care."

The NSHA says it will consult with clients, caregivers and community members, as well as conduct a telephone survey about client and caregiver experiences.

A release says consultations will be held in Chéticamp, Sydney, Isle Madame, Clare, Pomquet, Truro, Bridgewater, Argyle and Halifax in March.

The initiative also includes the development and implementation of a training program to enhance the capacity of NSHA Community Care and Home Support Agency employees in delivering services in both English and French.