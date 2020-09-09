NSHA offering free online wellness programs in the fall

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is offering a variety of online wellness programs for adults this fall.

A release says topics include healthy eating, physical activity, mental wellness, parenting and reducing one's health risks.

The NSHA says the sessions are offered online in a group setting using Zoom for Healthcare and are facilitated by healthcare professionals, including dietitians, physiotherapists, social workers and occupational therapists.

Most sessions are an hour in length, and include a presentation and a moderated group discussion, while some are part of a multi-week series.

All sessions are free for anyone who lives in Nova Scotia and a valid Nova Scotia health card is required to register.

To view a full list of the online wellness sessions available and to register, click here.

