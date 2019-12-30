NSHA revises ER closures this week in Springhill, Pugwash

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has issued a revision of emergency department closures this week in Pugwash and Springhill.

The closure at North Cumberland Memorial Hospital on New Year's Eve was originally scheduled for two hours in the evening, but will now run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to a lack of physician coverage.

The NSHA says the department at the All Saints Springhill Hospital was initially expected to be closed during daytime hours on December 31st and January 2nd.

However, additional physician coverage has been secured, so the shutdown will only run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.