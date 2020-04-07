NSHA signs contract with Stanfield's to produce protective gowns

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has signed a contract with Stanfield's Limited to purchase protective gowns for health care workers in the province.

Production is beginning this week, with the first gowns to be delivered the week of April 15th.

Jon Stanfield, President of CEO of Stanfield's, says the Truro company is recalling more than 70 workers today and has a call to the community for workers hoping to double output within a matter of weeks.

The factory will be reset to accommodate 72 people per shift for two shifts.

Under the agreement, Stanfield's will produce 30,000 gowns per week to be used by NSHA and IWK Health Centre staff as required by infection prevention standards.

NSHA's infection prevention and control team has supported the configuration and standards to be used in the factory during production.

Stanfield says, "The Nova Scotia government recognized the importance of local manufacturing and they are obviously supportive of getting people back to work."