NSHA to limit number of visitors for patients at all sites

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is limiting the number of people who can visit inpatients to prevent the spread of any respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

The restrictions are in effect at all NSHA facilities.

The health authority says a patient can name up to two people for family or primary support.

Visitation will be limited to the people named, and the patient can change who is designated.

People who are sick, or who live with someone who is sick, should not visit patients.