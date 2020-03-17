NSHA to reduce or suspend services

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says many services are being reduced or suspended until further notice as part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The health authority says the measures are also aimed at conserving and redeploying resources in anticipation of increasing demand related to the pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, all elective outpatient visits are cancelled, non-urgent diagnostic imaging appointments will be rescheduled, and walk-in x-ray services will be closed

Dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, mental health and addictions appointments, Cancer Care imaging, PET scans, and other time-sensitive exams will continue.

Outpatient blood collection services will not close completely but services will be reduced.

The NSHA says all same-day admission and elective surgical procedures are postponed, but cancer and urgent/emergency procedures will continue.

A number of NSHA facilities had already reduced surgical schedules for a routine slowdown coinciding with March break.

As much as possible, the NSHA is contacting scheduled patients and clients directly to notify them of cancellations.