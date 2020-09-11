NSHA warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on Calgary-Halifax flight Monday

Nova Scotia Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a flight on Monday.

A release states WestJet Flight WS232 departed Calgary at 9:30 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 5:14 p.m.

Public Health says passengers seated in rows 4-10, seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact the confirmed case.

Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to and including 14 days after.

Travelers on the flight who were not sitting in the rows and seats indicated should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Public Health is also directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the positive case.