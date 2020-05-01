NSHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at two businesses in Halifax

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at two retail outlets in Halifax nearly two weeks ago.

Public Health says the potential exposure happened April 18th at the Canadian Tire on Quinpool Road from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at the NSLC on Quinpool Road from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The NSHA says its directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person or persons confirmed to have COVID-19, but there could be some contacts that Public Health is not aware of.

It's anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at these locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2nd.