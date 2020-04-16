NSHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in HRM over the past week

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at several locations within Halifax Regional Municipality.

Public Health says the first is the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive in Dartmouth from April 9th to 11th.

There are also two Halifax Transit routes affected:

Route #61 to Bridge Terminal/Halifax between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on April 11th

Route #10 to Dalhousie via Bridge Terminal between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on April 11th

While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts that Public Health is not aware of.

It's anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25th.