NSHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure on Halifax Transit buses

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on Halifax Transit buses last week.

Three routes are affected:

April 3 on Route 10; 5:56 p.m. to 1:04 a.m.

April 4 on Route 62; 12:27 p.m. to 1:33 p.m. 4:27 p.m. to 5:33 p.m.

April 4 on Route 60; 1:33 p.m. to 4:27 p.m. 5:33 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person who was confirmed to have COVID-19.

The NSHA says it's anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates on these bus routes may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 18th.