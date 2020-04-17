NSHA warns of possible COVID-19 exposure on more Halifax Transit buses

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure on two more Halifax Transit buses.

The potential exposure was on the #2 Fairview and #21 Timberlea from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6th, 8th, 9th, and 11th.

Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person or persons confirmed to have COVID-19.

While most people have been contacted, there could be some that Public Health is not aware of.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates and locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25th.