NSHA warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Spryfield Sobeys

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Sobeys in Spryfield.

The possible exposure took place at the Herring Cove Road location from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. last Tuesday to Thursday.

Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person or persons confirmed to have COVID-19, but there could be some contacts they're not aware of.

It's anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at these locations may develop symptoms up to and including April 30th.