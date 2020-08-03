NSHA warns of potential COVID exposure on two Toronto-Halifax flights last month

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 on two Toronto to Halifax flights in July.

In a release, Public Health says Air Canada flight AC 626 departed Toronto at approximately 10:00 p.m. July 19 and landed in Halifax at around 1:00 a.m. July 20.

Based on their investigation to date, public health says anyone seated in rows 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, seats C, D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact with a positive case of COVID-19.

In a second release, Government says WestJet flight WS254 departed Toronto at approximately 9:45 p.m. July 12 and landed in Halifax shortly after midnight the next day.

The NSHA says anyone seated in rows 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, seats A, B and C are more likely to have had close contact with a positive case of the virus.

Passengers on the flights and in the seats indicated are asked to call 811 for advice, and Public Health says it is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of either case.

Government says anyone who was exposed to the virus on the Air Canada flight may develop symptoms up to and including August 3.

It is anticipated that the exposure period for the WestJet flight has ended, however anyone who feels they had symptoms between July 12 and July 27 is urged to get tested for COVID-19.

Passengers on either flight could have been exposed, and are urged to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.