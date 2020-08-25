NSLC reports 5.3% sales increase in first quarter of 2020-21

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) says its first-quarter financial results, running from April 1st to June 28th, are "unprecedented".

The NSLC is reporting a 5.3 per cent increase in sales to $184.2 million, driven by people staying home due to the closure of bars, pubs, and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cannabis sales were $17.3 million, an increase of 7.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, while alcohol sales were $166.8 million, up five per cent.

The NSLC says the number of transactions for alcohol were actually down 24.6 percent, but the average dollar value of each transaction grew by 47.2 per cent to $44.72.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020-21 was up $4.1 million to $64.1 million.