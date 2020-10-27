NSLC reports 6.3% sales increase in second quarter

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) says people made larger purchases in its second quarter in order to make fewer trips to stores.

The NSLC released its financial results today, with a 6.3 per cent sales increase to $216.6 million.

It says the growth was driven by a boost in sales due to pandemic restrictions in place like bars, pubs, and restaurants.

There was a 10.9 per cent decline in the number of transactions, but the average dollar value of each transaction was up 21.8 per cent.

The NSLC reports a 5.4 per cent increase in earnings this quarter to $77.8 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.