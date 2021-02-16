NSLC sales up in third quarter

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) saw an increase in both beverage alcohol and cannabis sales in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

There was an 11.7% increase in beverage alcohol sales in the period between September 28th and December 27th, 2020, for a total of $187.8 million.

The NSLC says overall earnings increased by 14.3% in the quarter to a total of $74.9 million.

The province says the growth was driven by COVID-19 restrictions on bars, pubs and restaurants, which forced customers to make purchases at speciality stores, agency stores and NSLC stores.

With the addition of new stores and the reduction in the average price per gram, cannabis sales were up 27.5% to $22.2 million for the quarter.