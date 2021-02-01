NSP activates Emergency Operations Centre ahead of Tuesday's winter storm

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) says the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated at 2:00 p.m. Monday in advance of winter weather that is expected to hit the province on Tuesday.

The utility says the EOC is staffed with employees from all areas of the company and provides centralized coordination for outage restoration planning and response, while also liaising with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

When there are multiple outages, NSP says power is restored in phases to ensure critical services, like hospitals, can stay open, before work begins in other areas to restore power to restore larger outages first.

Crews will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe to do so.

Customers are encouraged to plan for their safety, including preparing an emergency kit that contains flashlights, a battery powered radio and fresh water, ensuring backup generators are properly installed outdoors and charging electronic devices.