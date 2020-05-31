NSP resuming smart meter upgrades Monday

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) will resume its smart meter project in Truro and the Pugwash, Tatamagouche and Amherst areas on June 1.

A release states the upgrades were temporarily suspended in March due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

NSP says it used this time to review and refine its safety protocols.

Steve Pothier, NSP's Director, Smart Meter Project says in the release, "our safety protocols will allow our technicians to carry out the upgrades in a way that keeps themselves and our customers safe."

The following safety protocols will be followed:

Wearing personal protective equipment including cloth masks and gloves;

Wiping surfaces before and after their work with disinfectant;

Maintaining physical distancing and keeping any interaction with customers as brief as possible;

NSP says guidelines for technicians have been developed to address coughing/sneezing etiquette, hand washing hygiene and how to properly clean and maintain personal protective equipment.

A comprehensive process to track the health and travel of employees and contractors has been established.

The project is part of NSP's strategy to modernize Nova Scotia's electricity grid and provide customers with more convenience, reliability and control.

NSP says when the rollout of the smart meters is complete, it will turn on the smart technology to create the following benefits:

Access to daily information about energy usage which can allow customers to better manage electricity costs;

Manual meter reading will no longer be required and connection/disconnecting electricity will be easier with no on-site appointment needed;

Customers will be notified in advance of their meter being upgraded.