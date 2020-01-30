iHeartRadio
NSP warns of scam involving threat of disconnection

NS Power

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) is warning of a scam where the caller threatens disconnection of the customer's power unless they make an immediate payment.

The caller poses as a representative of the utility and says they'll send a Nova Scotia Power crew to the customer’s house within the hour, providing a false employee name and truck number.

The scammer demands payment via pre-paid credit card, and occasionally via gift card.

NSP says they would not call customers unexpectedly and issue an ultimatum on first contact and don't accept gift cards as payment.

