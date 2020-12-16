Nurse practioners to perform medical assessments for drivers in N.S.

Medical assessments for drivers no longer need ot be completed by a physician in Nova Scotia.

As of Wednesday, nurse practitioners in the province can complete medical assessment forms for commercial driver licence applications, as well as drivers whose medical conditions require assessing.

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that took effect on December 16th also allow nurse practitioners to complete the necessary forms for accessible parking permit applications, the Alcohol ignition Interlock Program and exemptions from seat belt or child restraint systems.

The provincial government says the change will reduce the burden on physicians and improve access to this service.