Oct. 1 marks Treaty Day, start of Mi'kmaq History Month in N.S.

Today is Treaty Day in Nova Scotia, honouring the relationship and important contributions of the Mi'kmaq in the province.

It also marks the beginning of Mi'kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia, with this year's theme being plant knowledge and use.

Due to COVID-19, most of this year's Treaty Day celebrations are being marked online.

Messages from Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, Grand Chief of the Mi'kmaq Norman Sylliboy, Premier McNeil, and others are available on the Halifax Public Libraries website.

Treaty Day began in 1986 with the signing of a proclamation by then Grand Chief Donald Marshall Sr.

The achievements of Mi'kmaw elders and youth are recognized on Treaty Day, with 17 people winning awards and scholarships this year.

This year's scholarship and award recipients are:

Grand Chief Donald Marshall Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Cody Julian, Sipekne'katik, Hants Co.

Dawson Trimper, Bear River, Annapolis Co.

Charise McDonald, Sipekne'katik, Hants Co.

Jeneva Dennis, Potlotek, Richmond Co.

Lauren Francis, Eskasoni, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Sister Dorothy Moore Education Scholarship

Shawnee Paul, Eskasoni, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Angie Stevens, Eskasoni, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Katelyn Francis, Eskasoni, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Pamela Paul, Pictou Landing, Pictou Co.

Tamara Cremo, We'koqma'q, Inverness Co.

Chief Noel Doucette Memorial Youth Education Award

Annie Doucette, Potlotek, Richmond Co.

Trinity Stephens, Millbrook, Colchester Co.

Noah Cremo, Membertou, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Grand Chief Donald Marshall Sr. Memorial Elder Award