Offers of goodwill continue for N.S. teen allegedly attacked in viral video

Following the release of a viral video appearing to show a Cape Breton high school student being viciously attacked, a flow of positivity and goodwill is surrounding the teen.

After the hard-to-watch video was seen by thousands, sever offers of help are pouring in.

Personal trainer Cody MacNeil works at a gym in Sydney River, N.S., near Riverview High School, where the incident allegedly took place. He says he wants to offer 14-year-old Chase MacNeil, training – free of charge.

"I really just wanted to go out of my way to do something to help this guy," says MacNeil. "Maybe some strength training tips, kickboxing, boxing – whatever he wants."

Chase, the boy allegedly being attacked in the video, says he is physically okay; but adds he wouldn't feel as comfortable going back to school had it not been for the support he's received.

"People are like, getting a bunch of cards for me for when I get back to school – or something like that," says Chase. "A lot of people are asking me if I'm okay."

Chase's mother says she and her son are overwhelmed by how many people reached out to them with offers of self-defence training, personal trainers, karate and more.

While Cody MacNeil isn't condoning solving violence with violence, he wants to give the teen tools to protect himself.

"Nobody deserves to feel victimized by bullying," says MacNeil. "As unfortunate as it is; hopefully, something really positive comes out of this."

The principal of Riverview High School says suspensions have been handed out, noting Cape Breton Regional Police is investigating.

While Chase continues to recover at home, he hopes the incident can be a learning moment for others.

"If they're getting bullied… tell their parents before it gets to that point," says Chase. "I'm hoping it doesn't happen to any other kids."

Chase says he hopes to return to class later in March.

Meanwhile, efforts are in the works both in the community and across the province to bring a positive outcome to a difficult situation.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore)