Officers cleared in death of Dartmouth man in March

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has cleared Halifax Regional Police officers of any wrongdoing in the death of a man in March.

Officers were called to a home early on March 30th and found an adult male stabbing himself with a large knife.

SiRT says the officers tasered the man after he refused to drop the knife and he died later in hospital.

The investigation revealed the officer's actions did not harm or kill the man, and his death was ruled a suicide.

SiRT says the officers tasered the man to stop him from harming himself,

and there are no grounds to lay charges.