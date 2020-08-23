One additional COVID-19 related death reported in Nova Scotia

Public Health is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, along with two new cases of the virus.

Government says a male aged over 80 has died in the Northern Zone, bringing the number of deaths related to the virus to 65.

A release states his case is related to a previous case of a traveler coming from outside the Atlantic Bubble.

Premier Stephen McNeil said in a release Sunday, "This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still in our province and is still a risk. We all must continue to work together and follow the public health advice and protocols to protect each other and keep our citizens as safe as possible."

The male was not a resident of a long-term care home.

Public Health says two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the Northern Zone on Saturday.

Government says the cases are linked to previous positive cases and are under investigation.

To date, the province has 71,081 negative test results, 1,080 confirmed cases, and 65 deaths.

There are currently seven active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 425 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.