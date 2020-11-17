One arrested after money taken from Truro Homeless and Outreach Society

Truro Police say an arrest has been made in to connection money taken from the Truro Homeless and Outreach Society (THOS).

Police were alerted in September that an undisclosed amount of money was missing from the THOS bank account.

In an e-mail Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Robert Hearn says a residence in Truro Heights has been searched in connection to the investigation and an arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.