One death, 117 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Public Health is reporting Nova Scotia's 72nd COVID-19 related death and 117 new infections on Friday.

Officials say a man in his 80s has died in hospital in the Central Zone.

97 of the new infections are in the Central Zone, including a ninth patient in a non-COVID-19 unit at the Halifax Infirmary.

Nine of the new cases are in the Eastern Zone, four are in the Northern Zone and there are seven in the Western Zone, including a staff member at Harbour View Haven, a nursing home in Lunenburg.

Staff and residents from the affected unit are being tested and some residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms as an added precaution.

There are 1,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 89 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU.