One death and 227 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Public Health has reported Nova Scotia's 70th death related to COVID-19 and 227 new infections on Friday.

Officials say a woman in her 70s died at home in the Central Zone.

Friday's new cases include 202 in the Central Zone, 14 mew cases in the Eastern Zone, nine in the Western Zone and two in the Northern Zone.

There are 1,464 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 50 people in hospital and nine in ICU.

Public Health says it is continuing to work through the backlog in data entry into Panorama and contacting new cases.

Because of these delays, anyone tested due to a potential exposure, because they have symptoms, or were advised by public health to self-isolate until receiving their test results, and their households, should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who were present at high-risk exposure locations are required to self-isolate for a full 14-days, regardless of their test result.