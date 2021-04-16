One death, six new COVID-19 cases and additional variant case identified in Nova Scotia Friday

Public Health reported a death related to COVID-19 and six new cases of the virus on Friday.

A woman over 80-years old has died in the Central Zone, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nova Scotia to 67.

Officials say Friday's cases include a close contact of a previous case and two travel-related cases in the Central Zone, as well as two-travel related cases in the Eastern Zone and a travel-related case in the Western Zone.

There are 42 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, with three people receiving treatment in hospital.

Government says a case of the UK variant was identified in a previously reported case that is included in provincial data, though the person is not in Nova Scotia and has no known close contacts in the province.

To date there have been 45 cases of the UK variant and 10 cases of the South African variant in Nova Scotia.

On Friday, Nova Scotia announced it was expanding its mask-wearing policy to include outdoor spaces, including restaurant patios, farmer’s markets and festivals.

At a press conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang, says the new policy is to help curb the spread of the UK variant of COVID-19.

In addition, the province extended the state of emergency, which is now set to expire at 12:00 p.m. on May 2nd unless it is terminated or extended.