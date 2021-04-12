One man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following shooting

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Barrington Street and Richmond Street shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of possible gunshots.

A dark coloured sedan was seen speeding from the area.

About 20 minutes later, the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital reported the arrival of a 25-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound, prompting the facility to be locked down for several hours.

No suspect description has been released.

The General Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.