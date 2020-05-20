One more COVID-19 related death at Northwood

Nova Scotia is reporting one more death related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, bringing the total to 57.

Government says Northwood currently has 19 residents and three staff with active cases, while one other facility has one resident with an active case.

There was an additional case of COVID-19 identified in the province on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,045 confirmed cases, though 956 individuals have now recovered.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU.

Nova Scotia has 36,656 negative test results.