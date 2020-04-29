iHeartRadio
One more death, 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 28. 

The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

As of Tuesday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 227 residents and 97 staff. 

The province now has 935 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after another 20 cases were identified on Tuesday, and 27,486 negative test results.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, while 529 individuals have now recovered.

